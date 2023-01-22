GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) —A man accused of stealing a car and shooting the owner has been taken in custody, according to the Graham Police Department.

GPD officers came to the 500 block of College Street on Tuesday night after getting a report of a shooting.

Investigating officers determined the incident started at the KC Kwiki Mart on 312 Providence Road. The victim was leaving the business and saw someone he didn’t know stealing his white 2015 Dodge Charger.

The victim tried to stop the person but was dragged by the vehicle, according to investigators. After leaving the parking lot while dragging the victim, the car hit another vehicle and at some point, the victim was shot by the suspect.

The stolen vehicle was a white 2015 Dodge Charger with smoke-grey rims.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, with the assistance of the Greensboro Police Department, investigators identified Ricardo Zyon Aguilar Baldwin, 23, of Durham, as the suspect.

Baldwin would later be taken into custody. Investigators say that the Dodge Charger was still in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Baldwin is being charged with the following:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Felony larceny of a motor vehicle

Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Felony discharge of a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear

He is being held on a $50,000 secured bond.