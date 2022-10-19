GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted after a robbery in Graham earlier this month, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

On Oct. 10 around 11:00 p.m., a man, later identified as 43-year-old Khafian Scott, went into the K C Quickie Mart at 312 Providence Road.

He had a weapon, demanded money from the clerk and ran away from the store after he was given an unknown amount of money.

Officers with the GPD responded to the business and began investigating the robbery.

On Wednesday, investigators identified Scott as the suspect in the robbery. He is currently wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the location of Khafian Scott, they are asked to contact the GPD Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 570-6711 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or make contact through the P3 mobile application.