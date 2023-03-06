HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A man police were looking for after he allegedly escaped a patrol car has turned himself in.

According to the Haw River Police Department, Cameron Allen Maricle’s attorney informed them that Maricle would be turning himself in Monday morning, and around 11:20 a.m. he did so.

Maricle has been charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of communicating threats related to domestic violence, another count of communicating threats, misdemeanor damage to property and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

These charges stem from an incident on Saturday when officers were called to Glen Oaks Drive in Haw River around 8 p.m. about a domestic disturbance. While on the way to the scene they were told that Maricle was allegedly threatening “deadly violence on anyone responding to the residence.”

Someone in the home told arriving officers that there were several guns in the back bedroom of the home. Police made contact with Maricle and attempted to detain him, which they say he resisted.

He was put into the back of a patrol car but allegedly kicked the rear passenger window out of the car and escaped the scene while officers were investigating. After hours of searching, Maricle was not located.

Inside the home, two AR-style rifles were seized along with another rifle and a handgun. One of the AR-15s had been reported stolen.