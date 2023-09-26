BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted after shooting into a car while someone was inside during an argument on Monday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 8:30 p.m., Burlington officers were told that during an argument in a parking lot on Lunsford Drive, 20-year-old Jon`athn White fired a shot into a victim’s car while the victim was inside the vehicle.

Damage to the victim’s car and evidence confirmed the report, the release says.

White is currently wanted for felony discharging a firearm into an occupied property and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.