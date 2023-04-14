ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has turned himself in after a deadly crash in Archdale.

The Archdale Police Department said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-85 in Archdale around 1:15 a.m. Sunday and said that just after 1 a.m. on April 2, a 2009 Mazda was parked on the shoulder of the road, not in any lanes of travel, when a 2019 Chevrolet pickup ran off the interstate and hit it. The force of the impact pushed both vehicles off the road and down a small embankment, stopping in the woodline.

The driver of the Mazda, Alfonso Candela, was killed.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Rigoberto Martin of Baltimore, and warrants were issued for his arrest on April 5 for charges of felony death by motor vehicle and reckless driving to endanger.

On Thursday, Martin turned himself in at the Forsyth County Detention Center and was served the warrant.