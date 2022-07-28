EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and a teen face multiple charges after a fatal shooting in Eden on Wednesday night, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

According to Eden police, they responded to the area of Morgan Road just after 9 p.m. about a disturbance. A lieutenant with the EPD was the first to arrive on the scene. Police say that the lieutenant heard arguing inside the home as he walked up.

As the lieutenant was approaching from where he parked on Flynn Road, he heard gunfire from both inside the home and outside in the area of Morgan Road. He took cover and radioed Rockingham County 911.

The EPD, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Reidsville Police Department responded to the call for assistance.

Multiple people were running from the gunfire as officers responded and police say officers were able to help get them to safety. All of the people running were detained as part of the investigation.

One person was found dead in the yard, and two more were taken to the hospital with injuries. The person found dead was later identified as 33-year-old Fuquan Donee Fallen.

Mugshots of Justin Warren Joyce, 25, of Eden, and Waylan Ray Tuttle, 18, of Eden (credit: Eden Police Department)

Justin Warren Joyce, 25, of Eden has been charged with:

one felony count of voluntary manslaughter

one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon

Joyce was taken to the Rockingham County Magistrates Office where he was issued a $1,000,000 bond.

Waylan Ray Tuttle, 18, of Eden has been charged with

one felony count of voluntary manslaughter

one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon

Tuttle was taken to the Rockingham County Magistrates Office where he was issued a $500,000 bond.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Tyson Scales or Lieutenant Anthony Lovings at (336) 623-9755 (24hr), (336) 623-9240 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683