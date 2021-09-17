Man suffers 3rd-degree burns in fire on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on scene after a house fire sent a man to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.
At 4:41 a.m. Friday, police reported that a fire had erupted at a home on the 1000 block of East Wendover Avenue.
Fire officials confirmed that the building was abandoned at the time.
When firefighters arrived, they saw a light on upstairs.
They were able to rescue a man who they believed had wandered into the house.
He was taken to a hospital with third-degree burns but he is breathing on his own.
No word on the cause of the fire.