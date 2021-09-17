Man suffers 3rd-degree burns in fire on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on scene after a house fire sent a man to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At 4:41 a.m. Friday, police reported that a fire had erupted at a home on the 1000 block of East Wendover Avenue.

Fire officials confirmed that the building was abandoned at the time.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a light on upstairs.

They were able to rescue a man who they believed had wandered into the house.

He was taken to a hospital with third-degree burns but he is breathing on his own.
No word on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter