Man suffers 3rd-degree burns in fire on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on scene after a house fire sent a man to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At 4:41 a.m. Friday, police reported that a fire had erupted at a home on the 1000 block of East Wendover Avenue.

Fire officials confirmed that the building was abandoned at the time.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a light on upstairs.

They were able to rescue a man who they believed had wandered into the house.

He was taken to a hospital with third-degree burns but he is breathing on his own.

No word on the cause of the fire.

