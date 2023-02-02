REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving four high school students and another driver on Wednesday happened about three miles down the road from a head-on collision, which took place less than three months ago.

It left one Eden man, Mark Ramey, in a hospital bed for weeks. FOX8 crews sat down with Ramey for the first time since the crash back in late November, which happened on Freeway Drive near Moss Street.

Ramey said he’s never felt in danger on the road until his accident. When he learned about the accident not far from his, he was worried. Ramey was even more scared when FOX8 crews told him one of the drivers was going 85 miles per hour when the speed limit is 45.

“They could’ve killed somebody else,” Ramey said. “You never know one second can change everything.”

One second changed everything for Ramey. He’s now in a wheelchair and is only able to stand for short periods of time. His left arm is bandaged and covered in scars. There’s also a scar on his left cheek. It’s a reminder of the accident, which could’ve taken his life.

“God definitely spared me because if you see the truck, you couldn’t believe anybody could live from that,” he said.

His two children were with him but were barely hurt.

“I’m so thankful it’s me and not my kids,” said Ramey. “That’s one of the main things. I’m glad they ain’t got to endure any of this.”

Ramey took the brunt of the impact. The damage was to his truck. Reidsville police officers said a vehicle crossed the center median and collided with the family.

Ramey doesn’t remember the crash. He only remembers being on the way home after getting his son at school.

“I think it’s actually a blessing I don’t remember a car wreck because I don’t remember any of the pain,” he said.

Ramey spent a month in the hospital recovering and was unable to see his kids. They could only wave at their dad through the hospital window and made signs for his return home.

It’s been a long road to recovery and the journey isn’t over yet.

“Hopefully, I’ll get to walking get back to normal walking get this arm where I can use it properly,” said Ramey. “It’s going to take a while and just hopefully I can get back to almost normal life and doing things with my kids.”

Ramey hopes this story and the story of the Reidsville teenagers involved in a crash Wednesday will force people to pay attention on Freeway Drive.

“Don’t be worried about what’s on the radio, what’s on your phone,” said Ramey. “Just be really focused and drive the speed limit.”

Ramey said he would like to see police step up patrols in this area.

Rockingham County Commissioner Don Powell told FOX8 officers watch the area often. He said many people are under the impression is 55 miles per hour when it’s 45.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation said he has gotten complaints about speeding on the stretch of road.