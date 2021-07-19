Man shot while driving near East Market Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police were called to the hospital early Monday morning about a person with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police that he had been driving somewhere in the area of East Market Street and US-29 when they realized they had been shot and drove themselves to the hospital.

Damage to the victim’s vehicle was consistent with their report. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are investigated, and ask anyone with information about this incident to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.