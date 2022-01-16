Man shot, taken to hospital in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in Winston-Salem on Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:08 p.m., officers with the WSPD were dispatched to Zuider Zee Drive when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found DeAndre Lamonte West in an apartment with a gunshot wound.

West was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told that the suspect ran into another apartment. Officers were eventually able to make contact with the people inside the apartment where they encountered Romelle Raekwon Watkins, 25, of Winston-Salem.

Investigators say West and Watkins were involved in a disturbance outside of the apartments when Watkins shot West and ran into the apartment where he was found by officers.

Watkins was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure.

No bond has been set at the time of the release.

The investigation is ongoing.