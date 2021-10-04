Man shot several times during attempted robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot several times during an apparent attempted robbery in Winston-Salem on Monday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 6:56 p.m., officers were called to The New Yorker Pizza, Wings and Pasta restaurant at 1477 New Walkertown Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

Officers learned the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by two men wearing black clothing and masks.

Police believe the men were attempting to rob the victim, according to the release.

The victim fought back and was shot several times.

The suspects left the scene after the shooting and have not been caught.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.