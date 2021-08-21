Man shot multiple times, killed in High Point; police begin homicide investigation

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Officers responded to Campbell Street when they were told about shots being fired.

When Officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Eleuterio Ensaldo Gallardo dead after having been shot multiple times.

The HPPD then began a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of
High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

