BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot multiple times in Burlington on Saturday and taken to the hospital, according to a Burlington Police Department media release.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 2100 block of Peace Lane and found a 29-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The BPD is asking anyone with additional information about this investigation to call (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.