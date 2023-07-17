WALNUT COVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed outside of a Stokes County business over the weekend.

According to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the 311 Tavern on Main Street in Walnut Cove about a shooting.

When they got there, they found Benny Canez, 37, on the ground in the parking lot outside the business. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is still in the process of interviewing witnesses and no further details will be released.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to please call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Stokes County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8506.