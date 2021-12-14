Man shot, killed on Thorntons Way marks 35th homicide in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in Winston-Salem after being shot, police say.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Winston-Salem police responded to the 1700 block of Thorntons Way after receiving reports of a shooting.

On the scene, they found Treshawn Plater, 22, lying in the breezeway area of a building unresponsive. He had been shot, according to police. EMS arrived and pronounced Plater dead at the scene.

Treshawn Plater’s death marks the 35th homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem as compared to 29 homicides for the same time period in 2020.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

