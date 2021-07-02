Man, shot killed on front porch in Mocksville; deputies begin homicide investigation

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Davie County deputies are investigating a homicide in Mocksville after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed on Friday, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:49 a.m., Davie County Communications got a 911 call reporting a shooting on Boone Lane.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead and later identified as 50-year-old Oscar Young.

The victim appears to have been on the front porch of the home when two suspects drove up in an unknown vehicle and shot him.

The suspects then stole a blue Chrysler 300 with the NC Tag JAD-8946.

One suspect left in the stolen vehicle, and the other left in a second vehicle, possibly a red or burgundy Honda Accord, deputies say.

If you have any information that may assist in this case please contact the DCSO at (336) 751-6238 or email sheriff@dcsonc.com. You may also send a Facebook message to the DCSO.