ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Rockingham County after a man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded when they were told someone was shot on Wimbish Road in Stoneville.

Arriving deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34, dead from an apparent gunshot wound near an outbuilding. Deputies then spoke with a male on scene who had called 911.

Deputies learned that the person who reported the shooting had received permission to be on the property from the property owner at Wimbish Road.

Burroughs came to the address while the person who called 911 was on the property.

Investigators believe Burroughs confronted the male, pulled out a gun and shot several times into the ground before pointing the gun at him. The person who reported the shooting then pulled out a gun he had on him and shot Burroughs.

District Attorney Jason Ramey is being consulted about the investigators findings. Personal identifying Information about the reporting individual is not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.