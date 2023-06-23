REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Reidsville police are asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on Thursday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Around 11:20 p.m., Reidsville officers responded to the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when they were told someone had been shot.

Arriving officers found 38-year-old Henry Hayes II. He had been shot and killed.

Investigators are following leads and asking for the community’s help.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact Sergeant Lingleat at (336) 347-2338 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

The RPD is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender in this homicide.