REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Reidsville police began a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed over the weekend.

Around 8:12 p.m. on Saturday, Officers responded when they were told about multiple shots being fired.

When they arrived at a home on Sherwood Drive, they found 21-year-old Jonathan Paez Rubio who had been shot.

He was then pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.