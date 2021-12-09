Man shot, killed in Mocksville apartment; woman charged with murder, deputies say

Summer McGuire

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested in the shooting death of a Davie County man.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Davie County deputies responded to Forest Lane Apartments in Mocksville on a report of someone who had been shot.

At the scene, they found Glen Leal Jr., 32, with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, Leal died at the scene.

After an investigation, Summer Brooks McGuire, 30, was arrested and charged with murder. She was given no bond.

Anyone with information should contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 751-6238.

