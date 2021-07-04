Man shot, killed in High Point outside Speedway; police begin homicide investigation

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point police began a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 12:37 a.m., High Point officers responded to the Speedway on 801 W. Fairfield Rd. when they were told about shots being fired.

As officers were responding, they were told by police communications that someone was shot outside of a store.

When they arrived, officers found Walter Devon Pouncy, 38, of High Point, who was unresponsive and had been shot multiple times.

Officers and EMS attempted to save Pouncy’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The HPPD is waiting to get further autopsy information from the Medical Examiner’s Office about Pouncy’s injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.