BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Burlington as a homicide, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 11:38 a.m. the BPD and emergency medical personnel responded to the 300 block of Foster Street when they were told an unconscious man was lying in a yard.

Arriving officers found 54-year-old Tracy Dion Brown with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. They ask you to call them at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.