ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Archdale police are investigating after a fatal shooting on Tuesday.

At 12:03 p.m., Archdale police responded to Springwood Lane when they were told shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found Joshua Rose deceased, according to the Archdale Police Department.

Police have detained his brother who is currently being questioned about the shooting.

This is an isolated situation.

Police say there is no threat to the community.