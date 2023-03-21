ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after being both shot and hit by a car, according to police.

Asheboro Police Department says they were called to a home on Dennis Street just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday about a shooting. Officers arriving on the scene found that the victim had been taken to the hospital.

There were “numerous conflicting stories from multiple individuals” that were there at the time, but they say that from what they gathered while on the scene, the victim was shot inside the home and then went outside, where he was hit by a vehicle being driven by his girlfriend, who then took him to the hospital. Asheboro police say they do believe his girlfriend hit him accidentally.

This is an ongoing investigation and should anyone have information regarding this incident they are asked to contact Randolph County Crimestoppers.