Man shot in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in Winston-Salem and taken to the hospital on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 1:45 a.m., officers with the WSPD’s Gun Crime Reduction Unit responded to Bethania Station Road when they were told about a shooting.

Before officers arrived on the scene, the victim, a 38-year-old Winston-Salem man, was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the left leg.

The man could not provide any details about the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.