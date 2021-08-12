Man shot in the neck while sitting in a parked car in Winston-Salem; remains in critical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Winston-Salem.

Police were called to the 1700 block of North Cherry Street after midnight on Thursday in regards to a shooting. After a preliminary investigation, police found that two people were sitting in a parked car when someone began shooting at them.

One of the people in the car was shot in the neck. They were taken to the hospital and remain in critical condition. The other person in the car was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.