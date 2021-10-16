Man shot in Reidsville, taken to hospital; home on Lindsey Street shot while officers were on scene of 1st shooting

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in Reidsville on Saturday and taken to the hospital, according to Reidsville police.

Officers responded to a call around 4:30 a.m. when they were told a person was shot.

They arrived at the Graves Street and Washington Avenue area and found a man who had been shot in the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital.

Officers still on the scene heard more shots being fired and learned a home on Lindsey Street was hit by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

