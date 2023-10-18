REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Reidsville police are investigating after a man was shot and taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

Around 5:50 a.m., Reidsville officers responded to the 800 Block of Barnes Street when they were told someone had been shot.

Officers found Timothy Ray Kuchinski suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Kuchinski was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injury is unknown at this time.

There is also no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Investigator Collins at (336) 347-2343. Tips and other information can also be submitted anonymously through the Reidsville PD app or by text message to 847411 with the keyword REIDSVILLEPD.

Anyone with information can also anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. Information provided to Crime Stoppers leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.