GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect faces multiple charges after a man was shot in Browns Summit on Friday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to Doggett Road in Browns Summit when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving deputies found a 25-year-old man who had been shot.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

Investigating detectives charged 21-year-old Malik Lamont Scales with:

felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

felony attempted first-degree murder

misdemeanor assault in the presence of a minor

On Monday Scales was arrested and served with the warrants. He received a $700,000 secured bond.