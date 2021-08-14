Man shot in arm during drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man is in the hospital after being shot in the arm in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 2:57 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a local hospital to speak to a 23-year-old man who was shot in the right forearm.

He said he was walking on Tise Avenue when a white vehicle approached and began firing, according to the release.

He was hit one time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.