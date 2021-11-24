Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Man shot during sweepstakes robbery, taken to hospital in Winston-Salem

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after a robbery and shooting at a sweepstakes gaming business on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:39 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded when they were told about an armed robbery of a business.

Officers discovered that a sweepstakes gaming business on North Cherry Street had been robbed.

During the robbery, the suspects shot a gun, and a 79-year-old man was hit, police say.

The man was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPDt. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter