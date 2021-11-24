Man shot during sweepstakes robbery, taken to hospital in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after a robbery and shooting at a sweepstakes gaming business on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:39 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded when they were told about an armed robbery of a business.

Officers discovered that a sweepstakes gaming business on North Cherry Street had been robbed.

During the robbery, the suspects shot a gun, and a 79-year-old man was hit, police say.

The man was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPDt. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.