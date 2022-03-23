BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot after police say he forced his way into a stranger’s home and wrestled with one of the residents over a firearm, according to Burlington police.

At 4:18 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 500 block of South Sellars Mill Road on a report that a man had forced his way into a stranger’s home and was acting “erratically.”

At the scene, officers saw the people who live at the home—a man and woman—walk out into the yard.

The alleged home invader came out behind them and reportedly tackled the man to the ground. The two men wrestled over a gun, according to police.

Police say they identified themselves and gave multiple verbal commands. When the suspect did not comply, police say an officer fired his gun.

Both the suspect and the man who lives at the address were hurt. Both were taken to a hospital.

Burlington police and the State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the incident. They believe that, in addition to the shots fired by police, there may have been other gunshots fired at the home by either the home invader or residents.

The involved officers are on administrative leave pending an internal investigation per standard policy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips.