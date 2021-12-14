Man shot at Winston-Salem park, walks to EMS station for help

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot at a Winston-Salem park on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 7:37 p.m., officers were called to the Forsyth County EMS station at 911 E. Fifth St.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, told police he was at the picnic tables at Rupert Bell Park when someone walked up to him and shot him for an unknown reason.

The victim said he ran away and walked to the EMS station for help.

He was treated for his injury at the station and then taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police said the victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

