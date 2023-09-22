FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A domestic disturbance ended in a house fire in Forsyth County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was called just before 3 a.m. about a domestic disturbance on North Street in Rural Hall. A few minutes after the first call, a second caller reported someone “destroying a vehicle, busting out windows and eventually setting it on fire” at the same address.

Deputies got to the home and the suspect barricaded himself in the home and “threatened to shoot anyone who entered.”

The crisis negotiation team and SWAT team responded to the scene and deputies put out the vehicle fire. They saw smoke coming out from the home and Rural Hall Fire Department was called in.

Because the suspect was making threats, the sheriff’s office used its PA system to call the subject out of the home so the fire department could address the fire. The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of them assisting on scene.

The fire marshal’s office has now assumed the investigation into the fire.