FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder is scheduled to be released in the next year.

Kenneth Wade Evans, now 47, was convicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the Forsyth County Superior Court on Sept. 26, 1995.

Kenneth Wade Evans (NCDP)

The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced on Thursday that Evans is scheduled to be released on Aug. 5, 2024, if he completes the commission’s Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is a scholastic and vocational process that is a three-way agreement among the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

MAPP includes a strict protocol that can take years to complete and review. Some inmates later fail to meet those terms and aren’t released.

North Carolina abolished parole in cases involving murder and rape as of Oct. 1, 1994, and the commission is charged with considering parole for offenders who were sentenced under guidelines before that date.

The MAPP program To be part of the MAPP program, an inmate must show a desire to improve through educational and training programs. There is a 3-year walk-up to release that, the MAPP website states the inmate must: To be in medium or minimum custody.

Not to be subject to a detainer or pending court action that could result in further confinement.

To be infraction-free for a period of 90 days before being recommended.

If sentenced under the Fair Sentencing Act, to be eligible for 270-day parole or community-service parole. The program also stipulates that “there should be a recognizable need on the part of the inmate for involvement in the MAPP program and the inmate should express a desire to participate in improving educational achievements, learning skills, personal growth programs and modifying specific behavior.”

Evans is currently housed at the Anson Correctional Institution in Polkton and has 41 infractions, his most recent was in July for substance possession. Prior to that, it had been four years since his last infraction. Most of his infractions are related to disobeying orders.

If you have questions or want to comment, you can contact the commission at (919) 716-3010.