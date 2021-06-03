Man sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for shooting, killing man outside Reidsville bar

WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison after shooting and killing a man outside a Reidsville bar last year, according to a news release from the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Deshawn Jumper, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 31 years.

Around 2 a.m. on March 14, 2020, Reidsville police officers and Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting in the parking lot of Jack’s Burger Bar.

Officers found Jeffrey Chazz Dickerson dying from multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation found that earlier in the evening, Jumper was extremely intoxicated and had a dispute inside the bar with Dickerson, according to the release.

Jumper left the bar and returned with a gun. Jumper waited outside for Dickerson and shot him multiple times.

Jumper left the area in a vehicle driven by Tecorey Emmanuel Totten.

Totten was sentenced to a minimum of 44 months to a maximum of 65 months for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.