GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A string of robberies that Greensboro Police have been pursuing for at least two years came to fruition Friday when a man pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced to 15.5 years in prison.

James Dennard Squire, a resident of Greensboro, received seven, concurrent 186-month prison sentences for seven separate robberies of businesses across the city. In six of those, court records say Squire showed a firearm.

Squire, 36, pleaded guilty in July to seven charges cited in a federal indictment and was sentenced by Friday by District Judge Catherine C. Eagles. She also ordered Squire to pay $10,674.44 in restitution and to serve concurrent 3-year terms of federally supervised release.

The specific charges were not revealed, but the robberies, included convenience stores and pharmacies in both East and West Greensboro. The FBI later joined the investigation, but it was not clear why the case was moved to federal court.

Listed in the sentencing memo from United States Attorney Sandra J. Hairston of the Middle District of North Carolina were the Circle K at 3700 Groometown Road; the Walgreens at 300 E. Cornwallis Drive – which has been mentioned in several robbery reports – the CVS at 309 E. Cornwallis Drive; the Crossroads Exxon at 5800 W. Market St.; the Handy Kwik Shop at 2103 E. Cone Boulevard; the Walgreens at 3001 E. Market St.; and the Great Stops at 5412 W. Market St.

Hairston’s release said amounts taken from store clerks during the robberies ranged from $3,177 to $138.

The release said the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Clifton T. Barrett and former Assistant United States Attorney Veronica L. Edmisten.