Man sentenced to 118-month prison term after 2019 shootout with Greensboro police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday following a 2019 shootout with Greensboro Police Department.

Julius Moncre Williams, 38, was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison. Williams pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon on May 4.

Oon November 22 or 2019, Greensboro police officers saw a truck speeding on Business 85 North and tried to pull the truck over.

The driver of the truck sped up and drove erratically, going off the road at least twice, the release says.

The truck crashed on Business 85 North near the Randleman Road exit.

Police say Williams pulled out a gun and fired at an officer who approached the vehicle. The officer returned fire and hit Williams multiple times.

No officers were hurt during the shooting.