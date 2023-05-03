FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been sentenced after killing another man over an alleged affair with his wife, according to Forsyth County District Attorney James O’Neill.

On Tuesday, O’Neill reported that Alex Arevalo-Ramirez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Bartolome Palacios Mundo. He was sentenced to 234-293 months behind bars, or about 19 to 24 years.

The killing happened on Jan. 17, 2022.

Arevalo-Ramirez confessed to investigators, according to O’Neill, saying that the shooting was over an affair between his wife and the victim.

Arevalo-Ramirez said he confronted his wife about the suspected affair, but she denied the accusation. He later followed her to Mundo’s home, located at Peacehaven Mobile Home Park at Hollow Ridge Drive, while armed with a handgun.

Arevalo-Ramirez waited until his wife left before knocking on the door. He spoke with Mundo in the doorway. Mundo’s son was home at the time of the shooting and told investigators that, during the confrontation, Arevalo-Ramirez repeatedly asked Mundo if he knew the woman that had visited that morning. Mundo told the gunman that he didn’t know who or what he was talking about.

Arevalo-Ramirez said he only intended to tell Mundo to stay away from his wife and possibly hit him. When Mundo denied knowing his wife, Arevalo-Ramirez said “something came over him.” That’s when Arevalo-Ramirez pulled out the gun and shot Mundo in the stomach before running away. Mundo died at the scene.

While Mundo was dying, he texted Arevalo-Ramirez’s wife and told her that “her husband had just shot him,” according to O’Neill.

Arevalo-Ramirez was arrested late that day. He said he hid the gun before deputies arrived, but he never provided law enforcement with the weapon.