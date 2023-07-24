BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a person robbed a bank in Burlington.

According to Burlington Police Department, around 10:40 a.m. they were called to Select Bank on Huffman Mill Road about an armed robbery.

Police say a male suspect walked into the bank and demanded money. He didn’t have visible weapons but the suspect said he was leaving a bomb in a bag.

Officers arrived and the bank was evacuated. Police had the bomb squad from Greensboro Police Department come in to clear the building. No one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing.