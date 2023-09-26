WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) — A man will spend at least the next 21 years of his life behind bars after he raped and sexually assaulted a minor in Eden, according to the Rockingham County district attorney’s office.

On Monday, William Bradley Moore, 37, pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a child age 15 or younger, statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Moore was sentenced to 252 to 363 months, or about 21 to 30 years. He will also need to register as a sex offender for 30 years after release.

About one month before officers learned of this new slate of crimes, Moore was released from prison on Nov. 5, 2022, after serving 4 years in prison for first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, among other charges.

On Dec. 11, 2022, Eden police responded to a report that a minor had been sexually assaulted, and the suspect was identified as Moore. The victim was later able to speak with an advocate from Kaleidoscope Children’s Advocacy Center of Help Incorporated, corroborating the accusations against Moore of sexual abuse.

When officers arrived at Moore’s home, he was reportedly in the process of trying to destroy the evidence, according to the district attorney’s office.

District Attorney Jason Ramey called the acts “disgusting and despicable crimes” and thanked the members of law enforcement who were involved in his arrest “for securing justice for the victim and putting this child predator back behind bars where he belongs.”

“I also commend the family members of Moore who refused to cover up his crimes and came forward to make sure he would no longer be able to harm his victim or any other children,” Ramey said.