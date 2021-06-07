Man shot in face at downtown Winston-Salem bar; suspect in custody

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested and another man is in the hospital after an argument at a bar erupted into gunfire.

Police tell us that just before 8 o’clock last night at the Silver Moon Saloon on the 600 block of North Trade Street, Caleb Williams, 38, and Mikkcos Quick, 38, got into a fight.

The two went outside and Quick allegedly shot Williams and left the area on foot.

Williams was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his face.

Officers arrested Quick a few blocks away from the Saloon.

He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, carrying a concealed gun, discharging a firearm in the city limits and driving with a revoked license.

He is being held under a $200,000 secure bond.