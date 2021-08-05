Man praises High Point detective after she finds his late brother’s wallet that was stolen with precious memories inside

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — After losing something close to his heart, Lindsey Baker is now praising God, High Point police, and Detective Presson for bringing back his memories.

After Baker left High Point Medical Center for a doctor visit, he and a close friend stopped at the McDonald’s on Westchester Drive for food and a few items from the convenience store.

Baker noticed his wallet was missing and went back to the store to check for it, but it was too late. Someone had already taken it.

Baker called High Point police to see if anyone had turned it in. It was more than just a wallet carrying cash, it held memories.

The wallet belonged to Baker’s late brother Norman. Also in the wallet were pictures of Norman, $250 and his late brother’s guitar picks.

Only days later, the same man who took Baker’s wallet returned to the same convenience store and stole again. The store clerk recognized the man and called the police.

After the man was arrested, Presson asked the man if he knew where the wallet was and explained the significance of it.

Presson returned the wallet with Baker’s memories still inside. Unfortunately, the money was gone.

“To recover something like this and, to get it back to the victim, it’s not very often that that happens. So, I think it was only by the grace of God and the prayers and the help of the other patrol officers,” Presson said.

Baker said he is blessed and grateful for the return of his brother’s wallet and the memories it holds.

Baker said he is going to put it up in a safe place from now on.

Baker also said he holds no ill will to the person that took the wallet.