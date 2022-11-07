ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has pleaded guilty to several charges after a woman died and he tried to report her missing late last year.

On December 29, 2021, Ladawn Edwards was found dead in Madison. Earlier that morning, Zachary Joseph Taylor had attempted to report Edwards missing to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s department says that Taylor admitted he traded methamphetamine to Edwards in exchange for Suboxone on December 19, 2021.

They were together in a field off of Gold Hill Road in Madison after the trade. The sheriff’s office says that Taylor went into the woods for a few minutes and when he returned, he found Taylor dead. He left her in the field and attempted to report her as missing the next day.

He was charged with death by distribution, concealment of death, altering criminal evidence and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer.

On Oct. 22, Taylor pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 50 to 72 months.