US 220 near Payne Dairy Road (Map data: CNES/Airbus, Maxar Technologies, U.S. Geological Survey, USDA/FPAC/GEO)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a motorcycle is dead after a fatal Tuesday afternoon crash on US 220, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers came to US 220 near Payne Dairy Road after getting a report of a crash in Rockingham County.

Troopers say that Julian Branson Prosser, Jr, 77, of Wake Forest was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado truck east from Payne Dairy Road onto US 220 while Matthew Kane Steele, 33, of Madison, was riding a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle south on US 220.

Investigators say that Prosser failed to yield to traffic traveling south on US 220 and struck Steele.

Steele died on-scene. Prosser was not injured during the crash.

US 220 near Payne Dairy Road was closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.

Prosser is being charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield.