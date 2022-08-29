WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Wilkes County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to a crash around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on East Carter Mill Road near Elkin Creek Mill Road. They say that a Hyundai Santa Fe crossed the center line of East Carter Mill Road and hit a Honda motorcycle going the opposite direction.

The driver of the Hyundai was injured and the rider of the motorcycle, James Daniel Holloway III, 33, of Traphill, died at the scene.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.