EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a motorcycle died after a crash in Eden on Wednesday, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Around 11:56 a.m., the EPD was sent to the intersection of East Meadow Road and Meadowview Lane when they were told someone died in a crash.

A 2004 Dodge Ram truck was stopped on East Meadow Road to turn left onto Meadowview Lane. A 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle was going west on Meadow Road.

The two vehicles crashed in the intersection. Jose Louis Ramirez-Guerrero, 21, was on the motorcycle and died at the scene, police say.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone having information concerning this motor vehicle crash is asked to call Sergeant Andrew Kenyi at the EPD at (336) 623-9240 (8 a.m.to 5 p.m.); (336) 623-9755 (24 hours); or Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.