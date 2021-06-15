Man on moped hit by vehicle, stabbed in Greensboro along Glenwood Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A man on a moped was hit by a vehicle, stabbed and taken to a hospital on Tuesday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Glenwood Avenue when they were told about an assault.

A man on a moped was hit by a vehicle and then stabbed, the release says.

Arriving officers found one victim who had non-life threatening stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a white tank top and driving a gold sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.