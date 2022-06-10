DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died in an early morning crash in Davidson County.

Just before 1 a.m., troopers say a man on a moped crossed the intersection of Gum Tree Road and NC 109 and hit another vehicle going through the intersection. Troopers say that the operator of the moped, David Swaim of Winston-Salem, failed to stop for a red light.

The moped hit another vehicle and came to an “uncontrolled rest” in the roadway of NC 109.

Swaim died on scene.

No charges have been filed in this accident. They do not believe impairment was involved.