Man on bicycle hit, killed in Burlington along South Church Street

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 25-year-old man on a bicycle was hit and killed on Saturday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 5:27 a.m., the BPD, along with the Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County EMS, responded to the 2500 block of South Church Street when they were told a person on a bicycle had been hit by a vehicle.

A 64-year-old woman was going west on South Church Street when Stormy Lundy, 25, was hit on a bicycle in the westbound lane of SouthChurch Street, the release says.

Lundy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Westbound Hwy 70 was shut down for around four hours.

At this time no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.